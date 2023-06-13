Darko Rajaković is the new coach of Toronto Sport

Darko Rajaković officially became the new coach of Toronto.

Source: Profimedia

Darko Rajaković is officially the new coach of Toronto. He was officially introduced in Canada as the new head coach of the NBA team. He thus became the first expert, another Serbian coach Igor Kokoškov, who will lead a team in the strongest league in the world as head coach. He started as an assistant in Oklahoma, then he had the same role in Phoenix and Memphis and now he is being rewarded for all his work and effort.

He did not hide his satisfaction when he stood in front of the journalists at the official conference. “This is an incredible privilege. I got the opportunity to represent Toronto, an amazing organization. It means a lot to me and to the community of Serbs here, many people contacted me. Also, it means a lot to the basketball community in my Serbia. I started doing this business at the age of 16, now, 27 years later... It’s incredible, I’m very proud,” said Rajaković.

They also asked him about his philosophy and way of working. “Every morning when I wake up, the first thing I think about is what I can do, how I can help and improve everything. Love, passion and commitment to the team are my greatest qualities, but this is not about me. It’s about the team and the desire to go to a higher level. The season for me does not start in October, it started three days ago when I got this job,” Rajaković is clear.

Welcome to the North, Head Coach Darko Rajaković#WeTheNorthpic.twitter.com/yIOJmObK17 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors)June 13, 2023

Raptors president Masai Ujiri had only words of praise. “We’ve talked to a lot of great candidates and it’s been a long process because we know where our team is and when we think about where we want to be, we’re very excitedand, Darko meets all our requirements. We are excited about his knowledge, experience, everything he has been through. He is the ideal candidate for us,” concluded Udžiri.