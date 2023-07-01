darko talic left igokea | Sports

Talić is no longer a member of “igos”.
Izvor: NEBOJSA PARAUSIC
Former Igokee m:tel playmaker Darko Talić is no longer a member of this club.
Banja Luka’s contract with the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina expired, and the extension of cooperation did not happen, so the 25-year-old organizer of the game, who missed most of the season due to injuryfree to choose a new environment.
“My contract with KK Igoke has expired. I had a conversation with coach Jovanović, who wasn’t sure what minutes he could give me. We agreed that it might be better for me to go somewhere where I’ll have a chance to play more and get back into a rhythm, so this is probably a better option. The injury, like everyone else’s, happened unexpectedly. I didn’t plan it. I wanted to come back as soon as possible, but the bone was slow to heal and everything dragged on for six months, which ended up being a whole season. However, I have recovered, I am trying to prepare as well as possible for the next season and not to waste time“, said the now former member of Aleksandrovčani for ATV.
Behind Talić, who was a member of the first team of Igokea m:tel for several years, there is a lot of success, but he singled out the 2020-2021 season.
“Maybe it’s the season two years ago, when we played the finals of the ABA League and the playoffs of the FIBA Champions League. It was phenomenal. However, despite that, I made a lot of friends, a lot of coaches and players passed by, so Igokea will always remain in my heart. I also want to thank all the people at the club for everything they have given me, because without them I certainly wouldn’t have had this kind of career. I see that they are making a good team this year as well, I really support them and I hope they will have a lot of success“, emphasized Talić.
