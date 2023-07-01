Home » darko talic left igokea | Sports
World

darko talic left igokea | Sports

by admin
darko talic left igokea | Sports

Talić is no longer a member of “igos”.

Izvor: NEBOJSA PARAUSIC/© MN PRESS, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Former Igokee m:tel playmaker Darko Talić is no longer a member of this club.

Banja Luka’s contract with the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina expired, and the extension of cooperation did not happen, so the 25-year-old organizer of the game, who missed most of the season due to injuryfree to choose a new environment.

My contract with KK Igoke has expired. I had a conversation with coach Jovanović, who wasn’t sure what minutes he could give me. We agreed that it might be better for me to go somewhere where I’ll have a chance to play more and get back into a rhythm, so this is probably a better option. The injury, like everyone else’s, happened unexpectedly. I didn’t plan it. I wanted to come back as soon as possible, but the bone was slow to heal and everything dragged on for six months, which ended up being a whole season. However, I have recovered, I am trying to prepare as well as possible for the next season and not to waste time“, said the now former member of Aleksandrovčani for ATV.

Behind Talić, who was a member of the first team of Igokea m:tel for several years, there is a lot of success, but he singled out the 2020-2021 season.

Maybe it’s the season two years ago, when we played the finals of the ABA League and the playoffs of the FIBA ​​Champions League. It was phenomenal. However, despite that, I made a lot of friends, a lot of coaches and players passed by, so Igokea will always remain in my heart. I also want to thank all the people at the club for everything they have given me, because without them I certainly wouldn’t have had this kind of career. I see that they are making a good team this year as well, I really support them and I hope they will have a lot of success“, emphasized Talić.

See also  Monreale, gives birth and dies at the age of 27 after 5 days of agony

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

You may also like

Ana Ćurčić sued Ivan Marinković | Fun

Truck Driver Passes Away After Serious Accident in...

“Long Rock”, the new single by Jimena Amarillo

The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor...

European summit blocked by Hungary and Poland on...

The USA returns to UNESCO after 5 years:...

“I don’t create sites for gay marriages” and...

Masi ready to dismiss Renzo Rosso’s advisers. The...

Boy killed by policeman, fourth night of violence...

Sudan’s Armed Conflict Persists as Ceasefire Agreement Reached...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy