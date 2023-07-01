darko talic left igokea | Sports

Talić is no longer a member of “igos”.

Former Igokee m:tel playmaker Darko Talić is no longer a member of this club.

Banja Luka’s contract with the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina expired, and the extension of cooperation did not happen, so the 25-year-old organizer of the game, who missed most of the season due to injuryfree to choose a new environment.

“My contract with KK Igoke has expired. I had a conversation with coach Jovanović, who wasn’t sure what minutes he could give me. We agreed that it might be better for me to go somewhere where I’ll have a chance to play more and get back into a rhythm, so this is probably a better option. The injury, like everyone else’s, happened unexpectedly. I didn’t plan it. I wanted to come back as soon as possible, but the bone was slow to heal and everything dragged on for six months, which ended up being a whole season. However, I have recovered, I am trying to prepare as well as possible for the next season and not to waste time“, said the now former member of Aleksandrovčani for ATV.

Behind Talić, who was a member of the first team of Igokea m:tel for several years, there is a lot of success, but he singled out the 2020-2021 season.

“Maybe it’s the season two years ago, when we played the finals of the ABA League and the playoffs of the FIBA ​​Champions League. It was phenomenal. However, despite that, I made a lot of friends, a lot of coaches and players passed by, so Igokea will always remain in my heart. I also want to thank all the people at the club for everything they have given me, because without them I certainly wouldn’t have had this kind of career. I see that they are making a good team this year as well, I really support them and I hope they will have a lot of success“, emphasized Talić.

