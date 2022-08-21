Home World Darya Dugina, who is the daughter of Aleksandr Putin’s ideologue
Darya Dugina, who is the daughter of Aleksandr Putin’s ideologue

Darya Dugina, who is the daughter of Aleksandr Putin’s ideologue

Like the father, like the daughter. Darya Duginamurdered by unknown persons yesterday at the gates of Moscow in an attack that blew up her car, followed in the footsteps of her father Alksandrconsidered the ultranationalist ideologue of Vladimir Putin and one of the promoters of the invasion of Ukraine. She was thirty, she had a degree in philosophy from the university of the Russian capital, she worked as a journalist, television commentator and geopolitics analyst.

