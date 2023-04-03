The Russian Interior Ministry has put Darya Trepova on the wanted list, suspected of killing military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky yesterday in a St. Petersburg cafe. Previously the woman appeared to have already been arrested.

Bomb in a cafe in St. Petersburg

Daria Trepova, born in 1997, allegedly handed over the statuette containing 300 grams of TNT: she had already been arrested in the past at peace demonstrations. She lives in Pushkin, not far from St. Petersburg. If she too had really planted the bomb and then quickly moved away, it remains to be seen whether she did it all by herself or if she had accomplices and ties in the conception and implementation. For now there are no definitive elements, we can only speculate.

St. Petersburg, The moment in which the woman who carried out the attack on Tatarsky enters carrying the box with the explosives news/darya_trepova_attentato_san_pietroburgo-12734479/&el=player_ex_12734519″>

Russian media Mash has published a “full list of victims” after the explosion. The youngest of the wounded is a 14-year-old girl: she suffered a shrapnel wound to the upper eyelid and eye, a deep lesion to the skull, abrasions on the forehead and a concussion. Journalist Tatyana Lyubina received serious injuries: an eye wound, wounds to the face, neck, chest and abdomen. Mash writes that doctors in the ophthalmology department are fighting to save her eyesight.

The bomb (which injured at least 32 people) killed Tatarsky, pseudonym of Maksim Fomin, one of Putin’s ultra “war correspondents”. The Russian government is following various leads, including that of Ukrainian infiltrators or a feud in far-right groups, but at the moment the first terrorist acts of the internal resistance are not excluded.