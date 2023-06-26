Das Ich, Suicide Commando and more at the Nocturna Festival

Upload of Barcelona, ​​room that each 31 October hosts the festival with concerts, DJ’s and performances from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. without interruption, it will once again welcome hundreds of alternative and gothic. The annual festival has a luxurious program with international bands and DJs. It will be the first time that some of the great pioneers of the European electro-industrial industry will meet on a Spanish stage. We are talking about Suicide Commando, That I y Leaether Strip. The night will open it Psideralica who celebrates the twentieth anniversary by presenting his new album in which he has collaborated Carlos Escobedo of Sober.

The festival is much more than a music event, you can also enjoy performances, freak shows, pin-ups, designers, visual effects, stands, photocall, costumes, setting and decoration. The venue will have two rooms, two rooms and an outdoor terrace. In other words, all the stars connected to create an ideal celebration for Halloween in Barcelona.

