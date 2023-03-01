Home World Dating and Married Men on Dating App | Magazine
Dating and Married Men on Dating App | Magazine

Dating and Married Men on Dating App

One study showed that on dating apps there are a lot of married men and those who are in a relationship…

Izvor: Shutterstock

Social networks and dating apps have become an inexhaustible source of finding a partner for many today, but also for some who shouldn’t – married men.

One study found that nearly a third of Tinder users shouldn’t even be using the app because they’re married. Namely, the company GlobalWebIndex (GWI), which conducted a substantial research on Tinder, the most famous dating application, included 47,000 male users from all over the world. It turned out, that except for them 30 percent were marriedanother 12 percent of respondents were in a relationship.

And slightly more than half, more precisely 54 percent of them were single, without a partner, while three percent of the total number were divorced and widowed, “Business Insider” reports.

Tinder is used by six million permanent and 75 million occasional users in the world, and the majority are members of the stronger sex (62 percent of them versus 38 percent of women) and most of them are younger – 38 percent of Tinder users are between 16 and 24, and 45 percent are between 25 and 34. years.

Previously, Tinder’s CMO, Justin Mateen, commented that the app was never meant to become a dating platform, but to facilitate social connections.

“The application is designed as a platform for meeting people for various reasons, be it for a relationship, friendship or other platonic relationship,” he added.

See also  France, fourth mobilization against Macron's pension reform. The unions: "We are two and a half million"

