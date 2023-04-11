Today’s news live on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi: for the sixth night of hospitalization, which was quiet, daughter Marina stayed to sleep in the structure for the first time. The former prime minister has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele since Wednesday 5 April due to a lung infection. The condition is a complication of his chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, a condition he has been suffering from for about two years and which has only intensified in recent weeks.
Yesterday the medical bulletin signed by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri confirmed what had already emerged in the previous days: Silvio Berlusconi’s health conditions are constantly improving, so as to allow for cautious optimism, even if a serious clinical picture and hospitalization in intensive care remain. Zangrillo also denied that Berlusconi is able to get out of bed.
Yesterday, like every day since he has been in the hospital, the Forza Italia leader received visits from friends – Fedele Confalonieri – and relatives – his brother Paolo and his daughter Marina, but also his partner’s father, Orazio Fascina.
Orazio Fascina, father of Marta fascina, companion of Silvio Berlusconi, arrived a little while ago at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. As in recent days, he will visit the Forza Italia leader and his daughter, who has not left San Raffaele in recent days.
A few minutes earlier, Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi’s personal doctor, also entered the hospital, who did not make any statements.
Barelli (FI) says there are no divisions in Berlusconi’s party
Paolo Barelli, group leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber – recently appointed in place of Alessandro Cattaneo – said in an interview with Messaggero: “All our leaders look to San Raffaele and not to party chairs, which Berlusconi has already allotted time: we have a vice-president and national coordinator called Tajani, deputy coordinators and other managers. When there is a congress, he will establish it in the Berlusconi case”. As for the divisions in the party: “I don’t see any. It would mean contesting the coach of the team. The coach is called Berlusconi, he chooses the players he considers the best and the most trained to take to the field. If one thinks like this, everything it’s easier”.
Mulè (FI): “From Forza Italia enough professions of faith to Meloni, Berlusconi will return”
“We are in the Easter period, so professions of faith must be concentrated in one direction only: Berlusconi recovers and will once again be the lion we have always known”. Giorgio Mulè, vice president of the Chamber and exponent of Forza Italia often not in line with the majority, said this in an interview with the press. “All other professions of faith, such as loyalty to the Meloni government (which many party members have reiterated in recent days, ed.) are dissonant”. As for his relationship with the government, Mulè reiterated: “I have always adhered to Berlusconi’s mandate and suggestions. I don’t want to be original, but I don’t want to be a copycat either. So the task is not to keep reiterating my loyalty to the Meloni government, but to find the genetic traces of Forza Italia within this executive”.
Who visited Berlusconi in hospital yesterday
On Easter Monday, Silvio Berlusconi received a visit from his longtime friend and president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri. As for the family, however, brother Paolo and daughter Marina showed up at the San Raffaele, who arrived in the evening and was never seen again. For this reason, it is assumed that she spent the night in hospital for the first time since her father was hospitalized. Alongside Berlusconi there is always his partner, Marta Fascina. Yesterday his father, Orazio Fascina, also paid a visit to the intensive care unit.
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia: what Silvio Berlusconi’s disease is
Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalized in intensive care at San Raffaele in Milan following a lung infection: this turned out to be a complication linked to chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, a disease from which Berlusconi has been suffering for almost two years. It is a subtype of blood cancer, the “most frequent of myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes”, as indicated by the AIL. This type of leukemia is most common among older people, and causes a significant increase in specific white blood cells called monocytes.
Doctor Zangrillo: “Improvement yes, but Berlusconi can’t get out of bed”
Yesterday the head of the San Raffaele intensive care unit and Berlusconi’s personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, first refused to answer questions from journalists present outside the hospital: “I said what I had to say,” he said , referring to the new medical bulletin which spoke of “constant improvement” and “cautious optimism”. Then, however, he retraced his steps to deny one news in particular: the one that the leader of Forza Italia would have gotten out of bed. “If a patient is in cardiac surgery intensive care, it means that he cannot get up and walk. The press release must be followed”, while statements other than this are “those which in jargon are called fake and which I prefer to call bullshit”. Sources inside the hospital spoke of “high spirits” for Berlusconi.
The sixth night of hospitalization in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi has passed. According to inside sources, it was another quiet night like the previous ones. Yesterday a new medical bulletin signed by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri confirmed that Berlusconi’s picture is “constantly improving”, so as to allow for “cautious optimism”. But, the doctors reiterated, a serious situation still remains, as evidenced by the fact that the 86-year-old is hospitalized in the intensive care unit.