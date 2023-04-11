















Today’s news live on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi: for the sixth night of hospitalization, which was quiet, daughter Marina stayed to sleep in the structure for the first time. The former prime minister has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele since Wednesday 5 April due to a lung infection. The condition is a complication of his chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, a condition he has been suffering from for about two years and which has only intensified in recent weeks.

Yesterday the medical bulletin signed by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri confirmed what had already emerged in the previous days: Silvio Berlusconi’s health conditions are constantly improving, so as to allow for cautious optimism, even if a serious clinical picture and hospitalization in intensive care remain. Zangrillo also denied that Berlusconi is able to get out of bed.

Yesterday, like every day since he has been in the hospital, the Forza Italia leader received visits from friends – Fedele Confalonieri – and relatives – his brother Paolo and his daughter Marina, but also his partner’s father, Orazio Fascina.