Daughter of Nikola Jokić Ognjen | Sports

Nikola Jokić achieved historic success and celebrated it with his closest friends – his wife Natalija and daughter Ognje.

And among all the Jokićs, including Nikola, everyone looked the most at Ognjen, who delighted everyone with a jacket with the Serbian flag on her shoulder and with her father’s number “15” and her surname on the back. With the championship cap on her head, she watched in Nikola’s arms as her father received the award “Bill Russell” for the most valuable player of the final, in which he led the team to the title and confirmation that it is the best in the world. As he is the best in the world. And he certainly wouldn’t play so well if he didn’t have his loved ones around him, with whom he finds peace. See the emotional pictures from the awards ceremony:



Jokić’s closest friends were with him throughout the playoffs and everyone noticed how he was doing Nikola laughs when he sees Ognjena by the field. The two of them have their own rituals that apparently “burn” and whatever they do, let them not touch anything – just let the dad of basketball and Ognjena Jokić continue to win.