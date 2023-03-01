Dave Grohlthe leader of Foo Fightershas participated in a massive charity act cooking for almost five hundred synthetics from the city of The Angels. The cooking session lasted for about sixteen hours.

The charity feast has been carried out this week in the mission Hope Of The Valley of the Angels. In it, he has cooked for almost five hundred homeless people and Dave Grohl, leader of the Foo Fighters and former Nirvana drummer, has worked as a cook in a large, massive barbecue, making ribs, loin and pork briskets.

The initiative was born to help the homeless who have had to face the heavy snowfall this year in Los Angeles. This initiative has also been carried out in Las Vegas. Grohl has also covered all the expenses of the barbecue and of providing the menus to all the homeless.

Here you can see some of the news that have appeared in this regard on social networks or even on television.