Former policeman David Carrick was sentenced to life imprisonment in England on Tuesday, after admitting to having carried out dozens of sexual assaults against at least 12 women between 2003 and 2020 while on duty, taking advantage of his role to intimidate and discourage them to report him: he will have to serve a total sentence of at least 32 years in prison. Carrick had admitted responsibility for him in 85 cases of violence, including 24 rapes.

Carrick is 48 years old and has been part of the London Metropolitan Police since 2001, the largest police department in the United Kingdom. In 2009 he was promoted to the PaDP, a special unit of the Metropolitan Police which deals with the protection of important government and diplomatic headquarters. In 2021 he was suspended from duty and arrested after a woman accused him of raping her. The women raped by Carrick had told of having been forced into degrading acts and of having been seized several times and locked up in small wardrobes: the man then convinced them not to report arguing that they would never be believed, given his important role in the within the police force.

The case has fueled the debate that has been going on for some years in the United Kingdom on the sexism and misogyny of the police forces, which had already emerged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in London: also in that case the person responsible was been a police officer, later sentenced to life imprisonment.