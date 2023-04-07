David Dragojević published a nude photo that caused a stir on social networks.

While his brother is in Mecca, David didn’t waste time, and headed to Montenegro again, where he enjoyed the seaside, but also his daily training. He has his followers surprised with a new photo in which he is completely naked, but scantily covered with clothing that barely hides the intimate parts of the body.

The ex-boyfriend of starlet Ana Korać has been a favorite of the female population for a long time, and recently he brought his appearance to perfection.

He is known for publishing nude photos to show off his body, which is in top shape, but this is the first time he posted a picture from the bed in this way.

