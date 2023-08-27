Home » David Duchovny launches the book ‘The Reservoir’ – MONDO MODA
David Duchovny launches the book ‘The Reservoir’ – MONDO MODA

Eternized in the pop culture of the 1990s as FBI agent Fox Mulder in the series ‘The X-Files’, the actor David Duchovny launches the book, “O Reservoir”, by Buzz Editora. The work tells the story of Ridley, an ordinary man living the covid-19 pandemic.
Used to the hustle and bustle of New York, the former veteran of Wall Street now finds himself trapped in his apartment because of the quarantine and submerged in loneliness and uncertainty.

But what at first boils down to boredom and isolation soon turns into a vertiginous sequence of discoveries and obsessions: from the window of his apartment, Ridley begins to see a mysterious blinking light and, attracted by it, he launches himself in an unbridled search. to discover who is trying to talk to him, which leads him to confront his own madness or the fulfillment of a mythical destiny.
‘The Reservoir’ delves into the depths of the human soul and masterfully portrays a time when finding someone can be fatal and conspiracy theories spread as fast as a virus.
Duchovny’s engaging and insightful writing transports the reader to a unique universe, set during the covid-19 pandemic, in which the boundary between reality and illusion is blurred and some of the greatest human dilemmas are confronted.

About the author

David Duchovny is an actor, writer, director, author, singer and songwriter. He has been acting in films and series for more than three decades, has won two Golden Globes and has been nominated for an Emmy four times. Known worldwide for playing Agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files, Duchovny is the author of several books, including Holy Cow, Bucky F*cking Dent and Miss Subways, bestsellers of The New York Times. As a musician, David has released two studio albums, Hell or Highwater and Every Third Thought.

ISBN imprint: R＄ 59.90
ISBN e-book: 978-65-5393-110-7 R＄ 39,90

