David Eugene Edwards, review of Hyacinth (2023)

There is a place in music, hidden, dark and barely inhabited by man, in which country, gothic rock and the most industrial electronica coexist together in a tense and mysterious peace. The conductor of this symphony of nuances, and sometimes tamer of untamed beasts, is none other than the charismatic and multifaceted David Eugene Edwards, whom the most veterans will remember from his time in 16 Horsepower, as well as from a couple of decades ago, from his current band, Wovenhand. With such a long career, it seems particularly decisive that now is the moment in which the American artist has decided to undertake this solo journey, signing his debut under his own name with the help of “Hyacinth” (Sargent House, 23) and bringing out his most intimate and introspective side. It’s never too late, no, but if good old Edwards has decided to wait until he’s well into his fifties to face this challenge, it’s because he definitely had something very interesting in store for us.

Coming from Greek, the hyacinth is the flower of the sun god Apollo and is synonymous with peace, commitment and beauty, but also with power and pride. It is said that it can be found relatively frequently near Christian churches as a sign of happiness and love, although in the present cases Edwards has twisted this symbolism until it leads to desire and anguish, creating with the prevailing gravity of his verb a a fabric that weaves together avant-garde and tradition in what could well be understood as the only skillful path to begin to understand the moment in history in which we find ourselves and the different interpreters who star in it.

From the acoustic and gloomy muds of Wovenhand’s first albums to these cinematic and poetic muds with which the artist partially detaches himself from the hard punch that he had been signing in plural and with a band in recent years. A more intimate, personal and sometimes even private atmosphere, which delves into the interior of the psyche of his executor and is shipwrecked in the passage of eleven dreamlike and ethereal cuts capable of enveloping us with a unique atmosphere that borders on sermon and elegy. Despite its ambitious packaging, where the barrier between simplicity and complexity is blurred, it is Edwards himself who, in the company of his producer and collaborator, Ben Chrisholm, a set of strings, and a drum machine, manages to erect this overwhelming and spiritual cathedral that advances between mantras and verses closer to the spoken word than to the melody.

Names like Nick Cave, Peter Steele or even Bowie himself could perfectly well be recurring references that will not take long to come to mind when we listen to Edwards’ sad diatribes, expressed in that monotonous and uniform narration that barely breaks before some lightning bolts. synthetic arrangements (“Bright Boy”) or some elegant voice modulations (“Weaver’s Beam”), which, to everyone’s surprise, match well with the progressive intensity of the medieval and folkloric tone that surrounds the entire piece. Despite these stylistic contradictions, it is Edwards’ deep commitment to faith that is the constant that gives meaning to everything, peppering the different passages of his album with references, both veiled and explicit: from that original celestial being of Judaism that is Seraphim (“Seraph”), protagonist of the opening of the album in what is undoubtedly the most experimental cut that the artist has signed to date, until “Lionisis”, where his credo loses literality but not viscerality.

From an ambient and nocturnal cold to Nine Inch Nails (“Through The Lattice”), to the vaporous volatility of Dead Can Dance (“Celeste”)Edwards carefully synchronizes the imagery of torment and divine reflexivity, cementing a story of oral tradition that unites root and present, and thus vindicates his self in the first person for the first time in more than thirty years of career, showing us that it is never too late. if the speech is good.