David Guetta e Kim Petras em “When We Were Young” – MONDO MODA

David Guetta released the single “When We Were Young” with German singer Kim Petras. A futuristic banger that thematically looks to the past, the song is a high BPM hit, incorporating hyperpop influences and featuring classic 90s piano.

Art of the single David Guetta and Kim Petras @ publicity

“When we were young it seemed that life was so wonderful”, says the chorus, with Kim Petras incorporating nostalgic verses about the innocence of youth. Crafting the track around an interpolation of the classic “The Logical Song”, by the band Supertramp.

Earlier this year, David Guetta also took global radio by storm with the hit “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, featuring two mega pop stars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. Furthermore, he also made history with the megahit “I’m Good (Blue)”, which reached the TOP 1 on Spotify globally.

The track earned the artist his eleventh Grammy nomination for “Best Dance/Electronic Recording”, accumulated 2.2 billion global streams, reached #1 on the official charts in 11 markets and #1 on the US Top 40.

German singer-songwriter Kim Petras has exploded in recent years, enjoying success with her single “Unholy” featuring Sam Smith. The chart-topping song quickly became one of the top pop debuts of 2022, rocketing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the Spotify and Apple Music World Charts, and the UK Official Singles. Marking a historic debut on the LGBTQIAP+ charts and in GRAMMY history, “Unholy” saw Kim and Sam become the first openly transgender and non-binary solo artists, respectively, to receive the 2023 GRAMMY in the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” category. . After winning the MTV EMA in the “Video for Good” category, Kim and Sam received the “Innovator of the Year” award at the Variety Hitmakers event.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

