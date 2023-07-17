David Murders “What Can Politicians Do” (2023)

Six years after their previous EP, “Brussels.Dream”David Mardaras, aka David Murderspublica “What Can Politicians Do”. A title that will never go out of style, current and fully topical. In his own words, this new recording is the gloomy and punk reverse of the one released in 2017. David once again has Sergio Llanos, a former member of Atom Rhumba y Eureka Hot 3among other interesting projects.

The first song has the same title as the EP and is armed with powerful guitars mercilessly crushing dense and repetitive rhythms, approaching industrial rock and the post-punk of Killing Joke. Lyrics in Spanish to put the political class in its place, even if nobody knows where that place is. “Change” goes through similar paths. Heavy rock with crushing guitars and a martial rhythm section in the Melvins style, and an almost insane guitar solo lasting more than a minute in the middle of the song, to round off a manifesto that bellows and squirms at everything that is established and morally accepted at a global level. “Bullshit Paranoia” is the perfect punk rock counterpoint. A two-minute shoe whiplash at full throttle, with phrases in Spanish and a chorus in English, disbelieving and disappointed with the human being and his stupid baseless ambitions. The quartet is closed by the quietest composition of the lot. “I’ve Dreamed of You” surprises with that indie pop air and with that melody at the service of an imagined love story that perhaps never took place, but whose memory is more real than Life itself.

Four fragments disenchanted and overwhelmed by the suffocation caused by existential weariness, eager to one day reach a more bearable reality on a personal and social level.

