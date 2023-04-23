David Rockefeller’s villa in Saint Barth in the Antilles sold for 136 million

The exceptional villa that the banker David Rockefeller had built for himself in the late 1950s in Saint Barthelemy, in the French Antilles, was bought by an American businessman who, according to the Wall Street Journal, paid 136 million dollars . The property, the largest on the Caribbean island, covers almost 52 hectares and was previously owned by the former banker who died in 2017, grandson of the founder of the industrial dynasty John D. Rockefeller. It was then purchased in the early 1990s by Steve and Linda Horn, producers of television commercials in the United States, who wanted to sell it after Hurricane Irma made landfall in 2017, causing extensive damage to the villa and the island, a destination holiday destination for stars and a stronghold of luxury tourism.

The new owner

The sale was “official on April 7” and is now owned by Adam Sinn, a 45-year-old American businessman, one of his real estate advisors, Douglas Foregger, who is also chairman of Wimco Real, said in a statement. Summer in St Barts. The new owner said he was “delighted to have acquired such an iconic piece of history” and said his only plan at this stage is to “restore the property to its Rockefeller-era glory.” According to the Wall Street Journal, the sale was for “approximately $136 million.” The sale is a good deal for the French territorial authority of Saint-Barthelemy, which will collect 5% of the amount, according to the territorial legislation of the transaction registration fees, or “just over 6 million euros”, he said. declared its president Xavier Ledee. The new owner will also have to deal with a new local regulation which classified the estate as a “natural zone” in December 2020. «If some developments are possible, they are only on minimal areas (…) so as not to anything,” explains Sebastien Greaux, director of the Territorial Environmental Agency of Saint-Barthelemy.