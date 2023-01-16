Listen to the audio version of the article

In search of answers for a world fragmented by war, pandemic, economic and energy crises, geopolitical tensions, nationalisms and climate change: the World Economic Forum (Wef) is dealing with the non-stop succession of emergencies that shape that which has already been defined as the era of “permacrisis”. The context is of growing concern. According to a report just released by the Wef, a global recession in 2023 is an increasingly possible scenario: two thirds of the chief economists interviewed support it. But inflationary pressures may be nearing their peak.

The sense of Davos for globalization

Over 2,700 representatives from 130 countries will meet in the corridors and classrooms of the World Economic Forum (Wef), in Davos, from 16 to 20 January. Much more will take place in the luxurious hotels of the Alpine city, in meetings behind closed doors. The Wef is the meeting point of the planetary elite, the ideal place to measure the state of health of a globalization besieged on all fronts and in many ways forced to retreat. “We live in an era of multiple shocks, we could be at a turning point for the global economy,” believes Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard University professor and a regular visitor to the WEF, among others.

Now in its 53rd edition, Wef 2023 is dedicated precisely to “collaboration in a fragmented world” and will take place “in the most complex geopolitical and economic context of recent decades”, said the president of the Wef, Borge Brende.

Participating, among others, 50 heads of state and government, the heads of the main international institutions (some of them in deep crisis, such as the WTO) and hundreds of the most important business leaders in the world. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be the only G7 leader present in Davos, accompanied by the main ministers of his government. There will also be the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Among the prominent absentees, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, both Washington and Beijing are present with high-level delegations.