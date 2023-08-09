Davos will be the Campinas Decor 2023 store – MONDO MODA

A @davos.decor will be the Store of the 2023 edition of @campinasdecor – the most traditional decoration and landscaping show in the interior of São Paulo – which will take place between October 6th and December 6th at the clock building in Pátio Ferroviário, in the Vila Industrial neighborhood, in Campinas.

The environment project will be signed by @vintagearquiteturainteriores – @lydiabonini.

About her participation in the show, the owner of Davos, Simone Bernoldi, points out:

“I highlight two specific brands from dear friends, @foiojorgequefez and @wedeignsudio (both provide me with exclusive pieces, such as decorative necklaces from the first and Kit Cafezando, in addition to prints of jugs from the second). They are designer pieces with limited editions and collectibles. I make a point of highlighting the work of national artisans who value Brazilian culture, especially from the northeast of Brazil. In addition, the store will have beautiful gifts for visitors to take home as a souvenir or as a gift, in addition to aromatherapy items. This will be done with a welcoming and affectionate service that is already recognized in the store”.

About the brand It was Jorge who did it

The biojewelry brand @foiojorgequefez was born in May 2018 by the hands of the editor of Portal MONDO MODA, style editor, fashion/costume producer and designer @jorge.marcelo.oliveira.

The pieces are sustainable, produced with reused wood from a joinery that uses classic and contemporary techniques.

After being treated, the pieces are transformed into decoration necklaces for tables, shelves, wardrobes, sideboards and wherever else your creativity desires.

Davos Decor e Presentes is at Rua Joaquim Gonçalves Lêdo, 8 – corner of Rua dos Alecrins, in the Cambuí neighborhood, Campinas – 19 982688000) – Own parking lot.

