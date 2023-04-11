Home World Day of mourning in Gradiška | Info
World

Day of mourning in Gradiška | Info

by admin
Day of mourning in Gradiška | Info

Today is the Day of Mourning in Gradiška due to the death of Davor Latinović and Nebojša Baškal in a traffic accident.

Source: Vedra Ševčuk, mondo.ba

The decision to declare the Day of Mourning was made by Mayor Zoran Adžić, the City Administration announced.

The day of mourning will be marked by lowering the flag to half-mast on the City Administration building, as well as on the buildings of public companies and institutions founded by the city.

It is forbidden to hold cultural and public events of an entertaining nature and to broadcast music in all public facilities.

“All individuals and legal entities from the area of ​​Gradiska, which perform hospitality activities, are invited to adapt their business to the Day of Mourning,” the announcement states.

Davor Latinović (24) and Nebojša Baškalo (26) died yesterday in a traffic accident on the local road Brestovčina-Laminci, when their car went off the road.

See also  Austria, lockdown for the unvaccinated since midnight, Schallenberg: "We must protect people"

You may also like

Harry against Queen Elizabeth ‘sent me to war...

Weather forecast and road condition | Info

Taiwan, President Tsai: “Irresponsible behavior from China”. 26...

Lamb’s head skinned in front of a house,...

Udinese – Today we return to the fields...

The Giro di Sicilia 2023 takes off, it...

U.S. Finds WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Was ‘Wrongly Detained’...

Footage of a wounded Serb in Kosovo |...

Nikola Jokić must not be the MVP, says...

Price boom for used machines: up 30 percent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy