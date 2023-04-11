Today is the Day of Mourning in Gradiška due to the death of Davor Latinović and Nebojša Baškal in a traffic accident.

Source: Vedra Ševčuk, mondo.ba

The decision to declare the Day of Mourning was made by Mayor Zoran Adžić, the City Administration announced.

The day of mourning will be marked by lowering the flag to half-mast on the City Administration building, as well as on the buildings of public companies and institutions founded by the city.

It is forbidden to hold cultural and public events of an entertaining nature and to broadcast music in all public facilities.

“All individuals and legal entities from the area of ​​Gradiska, which perform hospitality activities, are invited to adapt their business to the Day of Mourning,” the announcement states.

Davor Latinović (24) and Nebojša Baškalo (26) died yesterday in a traffic accident on the local road Brestovčina-Laminci, when their car went off the road.