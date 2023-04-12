Home World Dayot Upamecano kicks at Bayern Manchester City | Sports
Bayern’s tragic figure in a heavy defeat is easy to find.

It’s Bayern lost to Manchester City 0:3, and definitely the tragic one was the stopper of the German team, Dayot Upamekano (24). The expensive defender, whose value is estimated at 60 million euros, completely lost his concentration and made a disastrous decision before Bernardo Silva’s goal.

It was as if he tried to outplay Jack Grealish, who read it easily, assisted Erling Holland with his heel, and he then crossed perfectly to Bernardo Silva. Meanwhile, Upamecano was running towards his goal, trying to get the thing out, and only got close enough to the net to see it all fall apart:


Halland in Bernardo Silva
It was the prelude to Bayern’s convincing defeat, and Upamecano will be marked as one of the biggest culprits in the team Tomasa Tuhela. He made mistakes all evening, and that mistake before the goal was the culmination of everything bad he did. Incomprehensible for such a player, who arrived a year and a half ago from Leipzig for 42.5 million euros.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said he was extremely pleased with his team’s performance up to that point. Manchester City led 1:0 Rodri’s great goal from distance, and after Upamekan’s mishap, everything collapsed. “Until that moment I thought we were extremely strong. I refuse to belittle this performance. I fell in love with my team,” said Tuchel, as reported by German media.

Upamekano is Bayern’s most standard player this season alongside Serge Gnabry, Josua Kimich and Jamal Musiala, and he and Matijs De Licht are the basis of the German giant’s defense. However, things did not go as Tuchel and his players had imagined this evening in Manchester. To their great regret, on the other side of the field, there was no injured Bavarian striker Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, and it was also felt, but it did not catch the eye like this big mistake, which there were not many of in Upamekan’s career.

