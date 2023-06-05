Days of heavy rain in many places in Japan caused 3 deaths and 42 injuries: I have never seen such a situation – yqqlm

Days of heavy rain in many places in Japan caused 3 deaths and 42 injuries: never seen such a situation

2023-06-06

Overseas Network, June 5th According to a report by Japan’s Asahi TV Station on the 5th, the recent days of heavy rain in Japan have set records in many places and caused multiple disasters such as ponding and mudslides. As of 11:30 am on the 5th, the heavy rain has caused 3 deaths, 4 missing and 42 injuries across Japan.

The heavy rainfall has seriously affected the lives of people all over Japan. On the 4th, the roads in Toyokawa City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan were flooded, and many vehicles were trapped in the middle of the road. However, due to vehicle congestion, the transport rescue vehicle was unable to carry out rescue in the first place. A mudslide disaster also occurred in Toyokawa City, damaging a house, but no casualties have been reported.

Many areas in Saitama Prefecture are severely flooded, and drainage operations cannot be implemented. A man trapped in the car said that while driving, he thought the water level was low, the water gradually spread to the seat, the engine shut down, and he was completely unable to move. He was finally rescued by firefighters. About 3,100 houses in Saitama Prefecture were flooded under the floor, and many shops were severely damaged. The county government is stepping up statistics on the damage.

In addition, rivers in many places in Japan swelled, and the Isuzu River in Ise City, Mie Prefecture temporarily exceeded the dangerous level of flooding. The surrounding people said: “It is really scary to see the water level rise” and “I have never seen this before.”