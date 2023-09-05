Days of the week – Mondolinguo

This week, download and print day of the week vocabulary posters!

What is this ? In the PDF you will find vocabulary posters with the 7 days of the week.

You can decorate your classroom with all the colors of the rainbow with these posters! Unless you prefer the more sober version in black and white 🙂

Many versions are available with different writing styles. It’s up to you to choose what you prefer!

If you like this style, other posters are in preparation on other themes 🙂

Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

