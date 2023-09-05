Home » Days of the week – Mondolinguo
World

by admin
This week, download and print day of the week vocabulary posters!

What is this ? In the PDF you will find vocabulary posters with the 7 days of the week.

You can decorate your classroom with all the colors of the rainbow with these posters! Unless you prefer the more sober version in black and white 🙂

Many versions are available with different writing styles. It’s up to you to choose what you prefer!

If you like this style, other posters are in preparation on other themes 🙂

Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.

