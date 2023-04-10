The Minister of Education and Culture of the Republika Srpska Željka Stojičić opened the 24th “Days of the Government of S. Milošević 2023” in Banja Luka this evening.

Stojičić emphasized that Milošević, who accomplished himself as an ethnomusicologist, musician and great pedagogue, left behind numerous cultural works.

“It is simply a debt that we are returning to him and tonight’s academy will be dedicated to him and his work. Thank you to the Academy of Arts of Srpska and the Musicological Society who prepared this program,” rasked Stojičić and explained that the event has been organized in honor of Milošević’s birthday for more than two decades.

Dragana Jovanović, conductor of the Academic Choir “Kolegijum muzikum” from Belgrade, whose concert started the manifestation in the Cultural Center “Banski dvor”, said that a project has been prepared that has been running since July of last year “Traces from the Constellation of Regula”, dedicated to Darinka Matić Marović. who was the conductor of this choir back in 1971.

“She left quietly, in a corona, and we wanted to make a project dedicated to her and her work and personality,” Jovanović said.

Professor Saša Pavlović said that a rich and varied program will be performed as part of this manifestation, and for the closing he announced the premiere performance of Milošević’s symphonic poem “Hilandar”, which he wrote in 1972.

Pavlović said that the new project “Hilandar as an inspiration” begins with that event itself.

The organizers of the “Day of Vlade S. Milošević” are the Academy of Arts of the University of Banja Luka and the Musicological Society of the Republic of Srpska, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska.

“Days of the Government of S. Milošević” is a traditional manifestation that has been held in Banja Luka since 1999. It was established on the occasion of marking the anniversary of the birth of Academician Vlada S. Milošević, ethnomusicologist, composer and music pedagogue, one of the biggest names in artistic music of Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The program of this year’s manifestation will last until April 27 and will be performed in the Banski dvor, the Museum of the Republic of Srpska, the Academy of Arts, the National Theater of the Republic of Srpska, as well as in the Great Hall of the Ilija Kolarc Endowment in Belgrade.

