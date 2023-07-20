Dcode cancels its next edition after the loss of Lewis Capaldi

He Saturday September 8 We were going to have the opportunity to enjoy a new Dcode again at the Complutense University of Madrid, but things began to go wrong with the cancellation of Lewis Capaldi, its main headliner, due to his state of health for some time now. At the event we were also going to be able to see Zahara, Caroline During, Tom Odell, Miss Caffeine o Dearamong many more, something that will no longer happen when the organization decides to cancel this edition due to the impossibility of finding a new level head.

The festival has released a statement in which it can be read: “As you all know, our headliner Lewis Capaldi had to suspend his tour and, since that day, we have been working against the clock with the aim of offering you a line-up that meets your expectations. However, the little time to maneuver and the closed schedules of the artists have been the great obstacles that have led us to make this painful decision. Over the next few days, the full refund will be made automatically to the card with which you buy You have your tickets. We are already focused on offering you the best possible poster for DCODE 2024, a different edition that will boast many surprises. Once again we want to thank all of you for your support. And, of course, thank the Complutense University, artists, sponsors, media and the team and companies that make the festival possible for their participation”.