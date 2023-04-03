We waited for it since the première in Lucca C&G 2022 (here we tell you about our first impression), not without worry that it ended in a bullshit like so many other stories that seemed very promising in the promo and then oh well let’s not say how they ended up, we already know.

But Honor Among Thieves is a really good film. Ironic and scoundrel, full of quotations to move the rockiest masters who keep their Red Box in the attic… and at the same time understandable and amusing even for those who do not understand these references because they have never heard of mimics, owlbears and warping panthers.

The film opens in a remote prison north of the Spine of the World mountain range, Revel’s End. Here two prisoners, the bard Edgin and the barbarian Holga they must explain to the council assigned to discuss their pardon application that they have completed their arc of redemption and deserve a new opportunity for civilian life. Edgin is precisely the character whose story we will know better, because it is his firm intention to untie the thick knots that have brought him and his adventure companion to prison. To do this, he will gather around him a band of adventurers of various kinds and even more various moralities: the sorcerer Simon, the tiefling druid Doric, and for a short time also the paladin Xenk, which could have been given a few more minutes but could hardly have been more epic than what we saw in the scene against the fat dragon. This team will do everything they are capable of to counter their former cronies Forgethe treacherous thief who in a few years has risen to the role of Lord of Neverwinter, and Sofina, her adviser, a sorceress who hides many secrets.

The Harpers, the Sword Coast, the Emerald Enclave, the Aarakocra, the Red Wizards of Thay, Mordenkainen’s Disjunction and in the background none other than the necromancer Szass Tam, the ultimate archenemy: there’s so much we love about these two hours and 14 minutes of show. It’s not perfect, it’s not an absolute masterpiece, but for that very reason it is an inviting promise on what the world of cinema can offer when it listens and becomes a tool to tell.

It is high time that at least a little justice was done to the galaxy of role-playing games, of which Dungeons & Dragons is the progenitor and which have given so much to fans of at least three generations.

Let’s hope it’s the beginning of a new attention to a universe that has so many stories to tell!