Home » De Martino challenges Manzo, it’s time for the finals at the Padre Pino Puglisi Memorial
World

De Martino challenges Manzo, it’s time for the finals at the Padre Pino Puglisi Memorial

by admin
De Martino challenges Manzo, it’s time for the finals at the Padre Pino Puglisi Memorial

by blogsicilia.it – ​​38 seconds ago

It’s time for the finals at the Padre Pino Puglisi Memorial. The international youth tennis tournament reserved for Under 16s which is being played on the red clay courts of the Kalaja Club in via Messina Marine has now reached the decisive matches. If the women’s doubles title was awarded yesterday, it went to the pair…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «De Martino challenges Manzo, it’s time for the finals at the Padre Pino Puglisi Memorial appeared 38 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  From Glasgow to Sharm zero emissions target. The obstacle is coal

You may also like

NASA Reports Hottest Summer on Record in 2023:...

PANINI COMICS celebrates PK – Mondo Japan

Kalya “The Battle of Hobur”

Cuban Dictator to Host G77+China Summit on Development...

Go Coffee launches line of drinks finished with...

The General Trend of U.S. Dollar Hegemony Endangering...

Cardinal Zuppi in Beijing for peace in Ukraine

President Gustavo Petro attends G77 + China Summit...

News Udinese – Sottil prepares the secret weapon...

teamLab Planets TOKYO: A Unique and Immersive Experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy