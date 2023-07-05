Title: “China: An Opportunity, Not a Risk – Politicizing ‘De-Risking’ Hinders Global Economic Recovery”

Subtitle: Non-cooperation and non-development pose the greatest risks and insecurities

In recent times, the notion of “de-risking” has emerged as a new rhetoric in some Western countries’ discussions on economic relations with China. However, this approach is, in fact, a means to politically and ideologically promote “de-Sinicization” – a move that undermines economic laws, disrupts global industrial and supply chains’ security and stability, and ultimately hampers global economic recovery.

The previous U.S. government’s “decoupling theory” against China has proven to be unrealistic and utopian. Despite the current administration’s claims of not intending to contain or suppress China, its political interference in China-U.S. economic ties remains unchanged. Thus, the search for new rhetoric has resulted in a shift towards “de-risking.”

Although “de-risking” may seem less confrontational than “decoupling,” it fails to address the dilemma faced by the United States regarding its economic relations with China. On the one hand, the U.S. recognizes that “decoupling” would harm its own interests and is unrealistic. On the other hand, the obsession with an “imaginary enemy” leads to alternative approaches that ultimately create a self-imposed economic blockade.

Free trade, division of labor, and cooperation are essential for social and economic development, and the formation of international industrial and supply chains is a product of economic globalization. China, as the world‘s second-largest economy and largest trader in goods, offers substantial opportunities for global economic growth. Therefore, labeling China as a “risk” is counterproductive and misguided.

The political maneuvers behind “de-risking” not only disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains but also impede technological progress and economic development. The real risk that the international community should be cautious of is the promotion of “de-Sinicization” under the guise of “de-risking.” This jeopardizes global cooperation and may fragment the world economy into competing regional blocs.

Although the U.S. aims to form a “small circle” in the economic field to contain China, its allies remain aware of the detrimental impact that such manipulations may have on their own interests. Recent polls conducted in 11 European Union member states reveal that a significant number of respondents view China as a partner and believe that cooperation with China presents more opportunities than risks.

In the face of increasing instability and uncertainty, it is crucial to prioritize cooperation over protectionism. Economic globalization remains an irreversible historical trend. Therefore, countries should build consensus on development, oppose the politicization of economic and trade issues, and collectively safeguard the stability and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains. Consultation and cooperation are vital in addressing specific issues that affect global security and stability.

As the world grapples with economic recovery, it is imperative to approach challenges with an open mind, open action, and open joint efforts. Engaging in “decoupling and breaking chains” under the guise of “removing risks” only leads to missed opportunities, hindered cooperation, and stunted global development. To foster a resilient global economy, countries must work together to overcome difficulties, cultivate new momentum for development, and ensure the fruits of economic globalization benefit all nations and their people equitably.

Overall, “de-risking” should not overshadow the opportunities presented by China‘s continued development. Collaboration and cooperation remain the key to unlocking global economic progress and stability.

-(People’s Daily)

