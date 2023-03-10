Home World Dead and wounded in Hamburg. Shooting during a Jehovah’s Witness ceremony
Dead and wounded in Hamburg. Shooting during a Jehovah's Witness ceremony

Dead and wounded in Hamburg. Shooting during a Jehovah’s Witness ceremony

A number of people were killed and others injured in Hamburg, Germany, after a series of shots were fired during a celebration of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
SSeven people were killed in a church, eight were injured.
The police have spread the alarm and have asked residents to stay indoors because the danger is still present. “There are no indications that there are people on the run.” “When the police were alerted, we intervened very quickly because we were close to the scene of the incident. Once they arrived at the church, the officers heard another shot”, explained the police spokesman. “A person was intercepted on the upper floor of the building who cannot be ruled out as being responsible or one of the responsible. But even this is not yet clear”, he continued, underlining that the checks are underway.

