dead fish and remains of boats on the beach – Corriere TV

These are the consequences of the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam, which occurred on 6 June

Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Zaporizhzhia / CorriereTv

In Ukraine the Dnipro River retreats after that l’explosion diga di Nova Kakhovka which took place at dawn on 6 June. And on the beach of Zaporizhzhia, among the people sunbathing, dead fish are also seen and rocks emerge from the water.

Furthermore, after the withdrawal of the water, numerous boats are lying on the riverbed and the remains of old barges that were on the bottom of the river also emerge

July 3, 2023 – Updated July 3, 2023, 12:41 am

