dead Fr. Giampietro, apostle of the web in the Chinese diaspora

A PIME missionary, he carried out his ministry in many parishes in Hong Kong for 65 years. Since 2005 he had created an online evangelization school in Mandarin and Cantonese. In 2019 he had involved artists and producers in a great musical about Matteo Ricci which had attracted thousands of people.

After 65 years spent as a missionary in Hong Kong, Fr. died yesterday at the age of 89. Gianni Giampietro, Italian missionary of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME). A long apostolate that until the end saw him active in the community of St. John the Baptist in Kwung Tong, where he still resided, but also in the frontier of pastoral care on the web: in 2005 he had in fact given life to an online School of evangelization through the which organized online catechesis and evangelization courses in Cantonese and Mandarin, with particular attention to the Chinese of the diaspora who were struggling to find communities that spoke their own language.

Born in 1934 in Marsicovetere, in the Italian region of Basilicata, ordained a priest in 1958, Fr. Giampietro had arrived in Hong Kong that same year, then a British colony. In this long period of time he carried out his ministry in numerous parishes: the church of Santa Margherita in Happy Valley, that of Santa Cecilia in Diamond Hill, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Wan Chai, Our Lady of China in Tai Kok Tsui, the church of Santi Cosma e Damiano in Tsuen Wan, the Resurrection Mass Center in Kwun Tong, before the last years spent in San Giovanni Battista.

But Fr. Giampetro in Hong Kong is also remembered for having promoted the spirit of the liturgy of the Second Vatican Council in the diocesan commission for the liturgy which he also headed. Despite his advanced age he had always remained very attentive to the languages ​​of young people: with them in 2019 he had promoted a musical on the life of Fr. Matteo Ricci, the great Jesuit evangelizer of Ming dynasty China. An opera fruit of more than two years of work, in which the missionary had involved famous producers, directors and actors from Hong Kong and Singapore and which – staged – had attracted tens of thousands of spectators.

«Ricci helped me see the presence of God in the Chinese people – he had told us p. Giampietro on that occasion -. Ricci, on the other hand, listened to and learned from the Chinese, without confusing faith with European cultures. From him I learned to have a high regard for Chinese culture. Like Matteo Ricci, I want to spend my life for the Chinese, and to stay in this land until my death».

The same school of evangelization was born precisely through Christian music. “Many young people in Hong Kong have relatives abroad – he remembered -. Sometimes almost the whole family. Through their contacts, these young music enthusiasts discovered that other Chinese kids were doing the same thing especially in Australia and New Zealand. After a few years of contacts via the web it was decided to organize a concert with all these groups here in Hong Kong. Modern Chinese songs, but imbued with a Christian spirit. It was a big hit. To the point that ours from Hong Kong later went to Canada. From there the format of the EV Concert (Evangelization Concert) was born: recitals, songs, sharing, testimonies. It was simply a question of doing evangelization, but through music with young people and for young people».

Thanks to these contacts, Fr. Giampietro and his collaborators realized that in many communities of the Chinese diaspora there are no catechists or other people able to accompany those who want to prepare for baptism. This is how the online evangelization school was born: a two-year course that provides for the teaching of the Catholic catechism in the first year and a concrete evangelization activity in the second. Every week material is provided for about three hours of study in total: «It is not always easy for priests to accept this solution. They would like to see people physically every week – Father Gianni explained -. But in some cases it is not possible, especially for work or travel reasons. I remember a case in Australia. The person concerned was in prison on illegal immigration grounds. He had met some pastoral workers who visited the penitentiary. But how could he have participated in the catechumenate in the parish? Without forgetting all those that parishes and catechists cannot reach».