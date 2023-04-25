Dead girl in Bosa: ex-boyfriend investigated for inciting suicide

The Prosecutor of Oristano investigated the ex-boyfriend of Giada Calanchini, the 22-year-old who died yesterday in Bosa after falling from the third floor of a building, for instigating suicide (HERE THE NEWS). This is a necessary act to carry out the investigations.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor of Oristano, Mark DiCrescenzohe entrusted to the coroner Roberto Demontis the task of carrying out the autopsy on the young woman’s body.

The examinations on the victim’s body will be carried out on Thursday morning at the San Martino hospital in Oristano.

The 22-year-old died after 12 hours of agony at the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital following surgery.

“I have no doubts about that boy – Giada’s father told the newspaper Il Messaggero, referring to the young woman’s boyfriend – and I know for sure that he is suffering as much and as I am the father. It was a blatant gesture on the part of my daughter who, perhaps, didn’t really want to go that far, I think the situation got out of hand”.

According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri of the Macomer Company, Giada had spent the evening together with her ex-boyfriend, a twenty-five year old from the place, and other friends at the Bosa Beer Festival. Then the two ex-boyfriends returned to his house in via Del Ginnasio, in the historic center of the town on the Temo river.

Here probably Giada, who had moved to Sardinia a few years ago for love of the boy, was hoping for a recomposition of the relationship whose end she would not have accepted. But things didn’t go the right way and at that point she would have climbed onto the terrace and she would have thrown herself into the void under the eyes of her ex-boyfriend. In vain the attempt of her ex-partner, who would have tried in every way to save her life by pulling her backwards.

