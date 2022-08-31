Listen to the audio version of the article

MOSCOW – They will bury him next to his wife Raisa, in the Novodevichi cemetery where Gogol and Chekhov, Yeltsin and Khruscëv, Shostakovich and Prokofiev rest. Mikhail Gorbachev died on Tuesday evening in Moscow, at the age of 91, in one of the most tragic moments in the history of his country, a moment that further marks the distance from the approach to the Western world triggered by the father of perestroika. . The news of his death after “a long and heavy illness” was spread by the Central Clinical Hospital where Gorbachev had been hospitalized for some time. “There is no hope that he will be able to go home,” Evghenij Gontmakher, an economist who knew him very well, had told us just a few hours earlier, having studied alongside him the difficult detachment of the economy from Soviet centralization. «In 1990 – says Gontmakher – I wrote an article entitled“ The first and last president of the USSR ”: I had sensed that there would be no others. But Mikhail Sergheevic didn’t like it, and I was forced to publish my article in Riga, Latvia ».

First and only president of the USSR

But Gontmakher was right: as Tass recalls in the first of a long series of reports, Gorbachev was the first and only president of the USSR, dissolved at the end of 1991 after the failure of the coup that had tried to slow down the course of history, and instead ended up accelerating it far beyond the intentions of Gorbachev himself. “He was in power in all six years – writes the Russian news agency – but he entered history as the person who changed the country and the world“.

Awareness: “Happy Reformers don’t exist”

In a moment in Werner Herzog’s film dedicated to Gorbachev, the young general secretary of the Communist Party just elected in 1985 is surrounded by people: «You must be closer to the people!», They tell him. He jokes: “Even closer than that?” That affection didn’t last long. And now Tass recalls a phrase that Gorbachev used to repeat: “Happy reformers do not exist.” He was aware that he was no longer loved in Russia: in the search for a way out of the economic crisis and confrontation with the West, with the liberalization of the Soviet world he had caused the end of a system that many now regret.

Criticism of the new world order

Yet, until the end Gorbachev did not give up making his voice heard, criticizing the return to confrontation and isolation that his disappearance will make even heavier. Mikhail Sergeevic Gorbachev died at the moment when Russia, and the world with her, would need more than ever other men capable of changing the course of history.