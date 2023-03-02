Less than two months after the launch of Dead Island 2scheduled for April 21, Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver have released a new long video of the game that offers us an in-depth look at the gameplayall commented by the developers and complete with Italian subtitles.
Here are some details on the footage released by the studio, followed by the video in question.
In the video, equipped with an array of weapons, each with their own unique, brutal fighting style and endless upgrade opportunities, the huntress Dani encounter Standard (Walker, Stagger, Runner), Variant (Gnadier Walker), and Alpha (Hyper Mutate Zombies) zombies, all with unique powers and behaviors. Hailing from County Cork in Ireland, Dani is tough yet level-headed – a unique slayer trait that is well suited to an agile fighting style. Her mission? Reach the Halperin Hotel.
Players will also be able to combine a powerful set of Skill Cards, to enhance their abilities and tailor them to their playstyle, assisting Dani as she makes her way through the early part of the game. Dambuster Studios’ dismemberment technology, known as FLESH (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids), means that crushing bones, slicing zombies and melting flesh has never been more satisfying.
As an infected but somewhat immune slayer, you can finally understand what happens when hunters activate their corrupted DNA to use Fury Mode.