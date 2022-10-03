Home World Dead Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who collected the Oscar for “the Godfather” in place of Marlon Brando
Dead Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who collected the Oscar for "the Godfather" in place of Marlon Brando

Dead Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who collected the Oscar for “the Godfather” in place of Marlon Brando

The night of the Oscars is one of the most watched events in the world and is certainly not new to scandals and last-minute surprises. Almost 50 years ago, however, the surprise was really great, both for the audience and for the presenters: one of the greatest stars of all time, Marlon Brando, decided not to show up at the ceremony and to let an Indian girl get on the spot. That woman, Little Feather, used the space granted to her to talk about the problems of the Native American community in front of an audience that none of her people would ever have otherwise.

Sacheen Littlefeather (this is the real name) passed away today at the age of 75. In 1973 and told the world that Marlon Brando would not accept his Oscar for the role of Vito Corleone in “The Godfather”. Brando was certainly an anarchic and unconventional artist. The role of him in Coppola’s film had relaunched him among the younger generations in the second phase of his career and the award in question was even fought with Al Pacino, a young co-star of the film. Despite the importance of recognition, the actor still decided to abdicate and leave the stage to Sacheen to protest the way Native Americans were portrayed on screen, and to pay homage to the ongoing occupation in the town of Wounded Knee ( 200 Native American activists, two of whom were killed, faced federal agents in South Dakota for 71 days).

Presenters, Liv Ullmann and Roger Moore (yes, the second James Bond performer), listed the nominees for Best Actor. Ullmann said “Marlon Brando won,” and at that point Littlefeather, in traditional Apache dress, appeared in front of the audience of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. She refused the statuette which remained in Moore’s hands, told the guests in the hall and the audience of 85 million viewers that Brando “with great regret cannot accept this very generous award.” The actor had given her an eight-page speech to read, but the organizers told her she only had sixty seconds left.
The gesture was not received with great enthusiasm. At the end of her speech, the young Native American was escorted to the exit and banned from the Academy (she also worked as an actress). Only this year in August did the apologies for the treatment reserved for her arrive. A late move, but one that helped the younger ones to rediscover the gesture of a great actor and a courageous woman.

