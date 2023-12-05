Home » Dead Space for 9 Euros and others
Dead Space for 9 Euros and others

If you wanted to buy stocks like Dead Space, Wild Hearts and other EA titles, here’s an unmissable opportunity: on the Xbox Store Deluxe Edition of some titles from the EA catalog have received 90% discounts only for Game Pass Ultimate subscribersreaching crazy prices starting from 8.99 Euros of Dead Space!

We don’t know if this is an error that will be quickly corrected, or if it is a real EA offers campaign: in any case, if you are interested, it is better to buy them as soon as possible. Here is the list, prices and links to the store of all the discounted games:

Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition 8,99 Euro
WILD HEARTS Edizione Karakuri – 9,99 Euro
Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition – 14,99 Euro
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – 5,99 Euro
Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition – 7,99 Euro
Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition – 8,99 Euro
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – 5,99 Euro

Happy shopping!

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

