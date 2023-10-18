Dead Space, Jusant, F1 Manager 2023, Cities Skylines II and more arrive

Microsoft announced the titles today arriving in Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, announcing the arrival of the recent (and excellent) remake of Dead Space which joins those already announced Jusant, F1 Manager 2023, Cities Skylines II and other.

Below is the list of titles that have arrived or are arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Like A Dragon: Were! (Cloud, Console and PC) – available now

F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 19th

Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24

Dead Space (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – 26 ottobre

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console) – October 26

Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 26

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st

Jusant (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st

