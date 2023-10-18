Dead Space, Jusant, F1 Manager 2023, Cities Skylines II and more arrive

Microsoft announced the titles today arriving in Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, announcing the arrival of the recent (and excellent) remake of Dead Space which joins those already announced Jusant, F1 Manager 2023, Cities Skylines II and other.
Below is the list of titles that have arrived or are arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:
Like A Dragon: Were! (Cloud, Console and PC) – available now
F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 19th
Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24
Dead Space (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – 26 ottobre
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console) – October 26
Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 26
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st
Jusant (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st
We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that, at the cost of 10.99 Euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations all the titles included in the service, with new games added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate make a single subscription to Game Pass + Gioco Multiplayer + EA Play + Cloud Gaming, purchasable from this page.
MX Video – Xbox Game Pass