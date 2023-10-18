Home » Dead Space, Jusant, F1 Manager 2023, Cities Skylines II and more arrive
World

Dead Space, Jusant, F1 Manager 2023, Cities Skylines II and more arrive

by admin
Dead Space, Jusant, F1 Manager 2023, Cities Skylines II and more arrive

Microsoft announced the titles today arriving in Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, announcing the arrival of the recent (and excellent) remake of Dead Space which joins those already announced Jusant, F1 Manager 2023, Cities Skylines II and other.

Below is the list of titles that have arrived or are arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Like A Dragon: Were! (Cloud, Console and PC) – available now
F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 19th
Cities: Skylines II (PC) – October 24
Dead Space (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – 26 ottobre
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console) – October 26
Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 26
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st
Jusant (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31st

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that, at the cost of 10.99 Euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations all the titles included in the service, with new games added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate make a single subscription to Game Pass + Gioco Multiplayer + EA Play + Cloud Gaming, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

See also  The Sudanese Armed Forces initially agreed to extend the ceasefire, causing more than 4,700 casualties- Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Protester Killed in Guatemala as Demonstrations Continue for...

the first Activision Blizzard games will arrive in...

The Rubinoos on tour around our country

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Arrested at Protest Outside...

Nadia Sheikh will present her new EP in...

Serbia’s black worse statement by Aleksandr Mitrović |...

Israel kills over 500 Palestinians in Gaza hospital...

«Denials about Zalewski? Informant rejected by all newspapers,...

Former Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, 94,...

World latest news. Black smoke for Jordan as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy