Deadline Extended for Venezuelans Abroad to Update Data for Primary Election

Title: Deadline Extended for Venezuelans Abroad to Update Electoral Data

Subtitle: More than 50,000 Venezuelans have already updated their information

The National Primary Commission (CNP) has announced that the deadline for Venezuelans residing abroad to update their data for the upcoming electoral elections has been extended until July 9 at 11:59 pm. This update can be done by all Venezuelans over 18 years of age who are registered in the Electoral Registry.

In a Twitter announcement, the commission stated, “The National Primary Commission agreed to extend the data update period for Venezuelans abroad until Sunday, July 9 at 11:59 pm.” They further encouraged citizens to participate and share the information so that others can also play a part in the elections on October 22.

According to Bloomberg, more than 50,000 Venezuelans have already updated their data on the commission’s website as of June 29. The report highlighted that Chile has the highest number of registered Venezuelans among 30 countries, followed by Colombia, which is home to over 2.5 million Venezuelans. However, there are still several countries, including Israel, Norway, Curaçao, Aruba, Australia, and Switzerland, with a low number of updated registrations.

For these upcoming electoral elections on October 22, the National Electoral Council (CNE) will not be involved, as the process will be self-managed by the opposition.

The elections on October 22 will determine the candidate representing the opposition in the 2024 presidential elections. Fourteen political parties are participating, with thirteen candidates currently in contention. Un Nuevo Tiempo has yet to formally present its candidate.

However, three prominent figures, Henríque Capriles Radonski (Primero Justicia), Freddy Superlano (Voluntad Popular), and María Corina Machado (Vente Venezuela), have been disqualified by the CNE. Machado, who leads the polls and attracts significant numbers of attendees at her meetings, received the news of her disqualification while at an event in Barinas.

“They are wrong if they think that at this point with maneuvers, with their TSJ, Comptroller, CNE dragged into tyranny, the people of Venezuela are going to stop or lower their heads. That ended. There is a single entity here, a single empowering voice, and that is the people of Venezuela,” Machado responded.

