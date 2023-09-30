Home » Deadly Attack Kills Dozens at Religious Gathering in Balochistan, Pakistan
World

Deadly Attack Kills Dozens at Religious Gathering in Balochistan, Pakistan

by admin

At least 52 people have tragically lost their lives and over 50 have been injured in a devastating explosion during a religious gathering in Mastung, Balochistan province, southwestern Pakistan. The incident occurred when a suicide bomber detonated himself near the car of Deputy Superintendent of Law and Order Nawaz Jaishkori, instantly killing him and the police chief in the region. Balochistan has been plagued by numerous acts of terrorism in recent times.

Just last month, a political party meeting in the northwest of the country was targeted with an explosive device, resulting in the death of 44 individuals and around 150 injuries. Additionally, in June, gunmen attacked a security checkpoint in the same area, killing three army personnel. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for several attacks against armed institutions throughout the year.

The situation in Balochistan remains highly volatile, and the local authorities are actively working to address the ongoing security challenges faced by the region. The international community must unite in condemning these acts of violence and supporting efforts to maintain peace and stability in Pakistan.

(Photo: Al Mayadeen Spanish)

