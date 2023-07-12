Deadly Bombings in Jalisco Leave Six Dead and Twelve Injured

Seven improvised explosive devices were detonated in Tlajomulco, Jalisco, resulting in six deaths and 12 injuries, according to Governor Enrique Alfaro. He referred to the incident as a “brutal act of terror” and emphasized the need for a coordinated effort to identify and apprehend the responsible individuals. The Jalisco prosecutor, Joaquín Méndez, confirmed that the decision to detonate the explosives was premeditated and occurred at an opportune moment. He revealed that among the deceased were three employees of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, one Tlajomulco police officer, and two civilians. Prior to this announcement, Governor Alfaro relayed the incident through his verified Twitter account, stating that members of the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office and Tlajomulco police had been attacked, resulting in the deaths of three officers. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his government’s intention to gather more information about the attack, promising to provide further details in the coming days.

