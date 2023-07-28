Deadly Clashes in Ecuadorian Prison: Dozens of Human Remains Recovered, State of Emergency Declared

Title: Violent Clashes in Ecuadorian Prison Result in Recovery of Dozens of Human Remains

Subtitle: At least 31 deaths reported, as Ecuador’s prison system faces ongoing crisis

(CNN) – The Guayaquil Litoral Penitentiary in Ecuador saw a surge of violence over the past few days, resulting in the recovery of 11 intact corpses and numerous body parts including human heads. The remains were removed from the prison following clashes on Saturday, revealing the magnitude of the deadly confrontations.

According to a recent tweet from the Attorney General’s Office, the death toll currently stands at 31 casualties. However, the Ecuadorian National Forensic Service cautioned that the official count may increase as many body parts have yet to be identified. Shockingly, some of the victims showed signs of decapitation, highlighting the extreme brutality of the clashes.

CNN’s attempts to obtain updates or clarification on the number of deaths from government officials have gone unanswered thus far, leaving the situation more disconcerting.

Ecuador’s prison system has been plagued by chronic violence for years, frequently experiencing clashes between rival criminal organizations that have claimed countless lives. The country’s overcrowded prisons have become breeding grounds for criminal networks, often leaving security forces helpless in the face of influential inmate factions operating within the facilities.

Ecuador’s prison service recently announced a successful operation to extricate prison guards held hostage by inmates in five different prisons, resulting in the release of at least 106 guards. This development offers a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos but highlights the dire need for immediate action.

In response to the escalating crisis, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has declared a 60-day state of emergency across the country’s prison system. Despite previous appointments of five different directors for the prison service, violence continues unabated, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive reform.

The situation remains alarming as authorities work diligently to identify the recovered remains and determine the true extent of the casualties. The nation anxiously awaits further updates, hoping for a resolution to the ongoing prison crisis that has plagued Ecuador for far too long.

