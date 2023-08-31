Deadly Fire in Downtown Johannesburg Kills 73 and Injures Over 50

Death toll rises to 73 in Johannesburg building fire

Johannesburg, South Africa – The death toll in a devastating fire at a five-story building in downtown Johannesburg has tragically risen to 73, according to the city’s emergency services. The number of injured currently stands at over 50, said spokesman Robert Mulaudzi.

The fire, which has now been extinguished, broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning. Videos captured the horrifying scene, showing massive orange flames engulfing the ground floor of the building while bystanders watched in shock.

Rescue services are now focusing on recovery operations in the aftermath of the blaze. Photos taken at the scene depict onlookers huddling around burned and cordoned-off areas, with broken glass windows and scattered clothing serving as haunting reminders of the tragedy.

A radio interview with Mulaudzi revealed that the building housed “hundreds” of informal settlements, exacerbating the devastation caused by the fire. The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

In response to the disaster, Disaster Management Officials from the City of Johannesburg have been mobilized to provide relief to affected families. Measures are being taken to ensure those affected by the fire receive the necessary support during this difficult time.

The Johannesburg community now mourns the loss of 73 lives and hopes for a swift resolution to the investigation into this tragic incident.

