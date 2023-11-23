Home » Deadly green mamba snake on the loose in a city in the Netherlands
A highly venomous snake is on the loose in the Netherlands after escaping from a home in Tilburg on Monday afternoon, according to a municipal spokesperson. The green mamba, measuring between 1.8 and 2 meters long, is being sought by local authorities, who are warning people to keep their distance and avoid approaching the snake. In the event of a snake bite, emergency services should be called immediately.

While the mamba is unlikely to have left its owner’s home to brave the country’s cold winter, the tropical snake likes warm, dark spaces, the spokesperson added. There are three species of green mamba, all native to Africa, and the missing snake’s species has not been specified.

Although the green mamba rarely attacks humans, its fast-acting venom can be deadly, usually feeding on birds, small mammals, and lizards. The municipality is urging residents to be cautious and report any sightings of the fugitive snake.

