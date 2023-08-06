Home » Deadly Shooting Spree Leaves 6 Dead and Several Injured in Washington, D.C.
World

Deadly Shooting Spree Leaves 6 Dead and Several Injured in Washington, D.C.

by admin

6 Dead, More Injured in Multiple Shootings in Washington, D.C.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-08-06 22:32

Gun violence incidents in the United States continue to plague the nation, with several shooting incidents taking place in the capital, Washington, on August 5. The shootings resulted in the deaths of at least six people and left many others injured.

According to Washington police, a mass shooting occurred in a community in southeast Washington on the evening of August 5, local time. Two men and a woman were killed on the spot, and two others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. It is believed that there may be more wounded individuals as a result of the shooting. As of now, the police have not made any arrests, and the motive behind the shootings is still under investigation.

In earlier incidents on the same day, two separate shooting incidents occurred in the Northwest District of Washington, resulting in a total of three fatalities.

The crime rate in Washington has been on the rise in recent times. According to the latest statistics, violent crimes in the city have surged by 37% compared to the same period last year, and homicides have increased by 21% year-on-year. The US “Gun Violence Archives” website has recorded a total of 426 mass shootings in the country this year as of August 5, with each incident causing at least four deaths and injuries.

The continuous incidents of gun violence in Washington, as well as across the United States, have sparked urgent calls for stricter gun control measures and enhanced efforts to address this growing issue. The authorities are under pressure to find effective solutions to curb the rising tide of violence and ensure the safety and security of the public.

See also  Brazil: part of a cliff collapses above boats, 6 dead and 20 missing

(Original title: 6 dead and more injured in multiple shootings in Washington, D.C.)

You may also like

What does the villa where Anastasija Ražnatović and...

Towards Cagliari-Palermo, Ranieri without Lapadula, Rog and Mancuso

The Devastating Impact of “Banking” on the Cuban...

At least 30 people have died in a...

11-Year Fugitive Celebrates Hometown Team’s Victory, Leading to...

Seoul: with young people beyond solitude

Wolf M237 shot down in Hungary by a...

Udinese News | Pafundi promises himself to the...

Global Food Security Crisis: Rising Prices, Disruptions in...

Pakistan: At least 30 dead in train derailment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy