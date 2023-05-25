DEALERSTAT 2023 Ford Pro is the most appreciated brand by commercial vehicle dealers – Companies

Ford Pro is the brand most appreciated by commercial vehicle dealers in Italy. This was established by the twentieth edition of the DealerSTAT study, the survey conducted annually by Quintegia, the Study and Research Center that deals with innovation and networking, with the aim of detecting the degree of satisfaction of car and commercial vehicle dealers and outlining a picture of the relationships between car manufacturers and dealer networks.

The results of the annual study were presented on the occasion of the Automotive Dealer Day, a B2B event dedicated to mobility in Europe and to the issues of energy transition and sustainability. Collecting the award, which the Blue Oval has already achieved in the five-year period 2015-2019, was Marco Buraglio, Director of Commercial Vehicles at Ford Italy: “This recognition, which comes one year after the launch of Ford Pro in Europe, fills us with pride .

Knowing that our Ford Partners are appreciating the work and strategy put in place to best serve our customers is a further incentive to pursue even more ambitious goals and build profitable business models and continuous growth opportunities. We work together reaffirming our commitment to offering customers the best purchasing experience, proposing not only the most suitable vehicles for carrying out any work activity, but also an ecosystem of services and integrated solutions capable of maximizing productivity”.

The DealerSTAT survey was conducted in the period between 7 March and 7 April 2023, and involved 11 commercial vehicle brands and 61% of Italian dealers, who expressed their views by completing over 450 questionnaires. Ford Pro – the global brand of the Blue Oval dedicated to commercial vehicles and fleets – conquered the top step of the podium with a score of 3.81 compared to the Italian average of 2.95.

Specifically, the questionnaires, made up of over 50 questions, monitor the satisfaction of commercial vehicle dealers in the main business areas. Ford Pro was at the top in several areas of expertise: national new marketing, incentive systems, sales and after-sales management. What Ford Pro dealers appreciate most is the effective role of the local sales force.