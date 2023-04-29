Dealing with Demons vol. II dei Devildriver picchia forte

Vol 2 of Devildriver’s Dealing With Demons is about to burn in your ears like only metal can.

The Californian “Groove Machines” better known as Devildriver they come back again 20 years after their inception to prove that not only do they still have it, but that they are still on top. Dealing with Demons vol. II it’s an absolutely crushing drive practically made for the mosh pit. Each song is catchy, heavy, and filled with the primal rage we’ve come to expect from them. Even if Vol.I was announced as one of the heaviest albums, with this Vol.II the discourse begins to get even more serious, tending towards the lust for blood (in a figurative sense we specify).

In many tracks of this record initially the Devildrivers almost make you think that they tend to slow down, but you will soon sucked into grooves who will beat on your face in an overbearing way. Then there are songs that make heavy use of blast beats and incredibly fast shaking guitar parts. As well as Bloodbath with a guitar tone so extreme it will make you forget about the world outside your headphones, you’ll probably be pretty hooked. This grip will never loosen as the record plays, you will be completely absorbed in the chilling soundscapes of Devildriver’s creation.

This disc is heavy, let’s talk about metal of course; but at the same time it is also powerful. The drumming is flawless, claustrophobically tight performances and melt-in-your-face vocals that are very pleasing to the ear. Overall, the writing is very skillful, has a level of technicality and detail perfect for a groove metal record. The entire album is very efficient in its execution, it is tight and concise with an unmistakable American metal touch. It has a similar feel to early Lamb of God and Chimaira records, but with a much more polished and modern production. Dealing with Demons Vol. II is a very strong demonstration of what modern groove metal can and should be.

You can buy the disc by clicking here at the introductory price of 18.99 euros or 21.48 full price. If you are a vinyl collector and fan find here at the price of 34.99 euros. You can also find limited versions of the disc in digipack or with different graphics from the vinyl version by visiting the napalmrecords.com website. If you love metal music you will surely know that Devildriver may have had some career declines, but they always tend to raise their heads in the best possible way and with this work they have succeeded in a big way. You can also already listen to some of the tracks as “official video” extracted from Dealing With Demons vol.II.