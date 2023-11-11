Dear diary: Ode to writing – Zone 11

Today I could cautiously do a prestigious eulogy of friendship as much as sincere people would conceive, in an enthusiasm almost certain to now have some tender people surrounding me without a real filial bond but just as valid.

For this reason, I began to have a fixation on the legitimacy of friendship as an alternative way of life, after having cheerfully surveyed extracts from the last essay by Geoffroy de Lagasnerie: An aspiration outside. Book which relates the many edifying and under-represented perspectives of the establishment in society outside of the couple and of parenthood.

Geoffroy de Lagasnerie, Édouard Louis and Didier Eribon, from left to right

But at times, in a burst of distant memories which sometimes come flooding back, I recalled the fun times of my teenage childhood when friendship had no value or relevance.

At this age where emotional constructions are partly carried out thanks to the surroundings, I have not cultivated any desire for external collective connection for many reasons. By consequently adopting an assumed misanthropy and solitary hobbies as an escape.

It is claimed that having friends is the best way to confide, to dissolve our anxieties by creating a strong external social bond. We praised each other within a close-knit and loyal interaction but sometimes made compromises, which would be unwavering support for everyone.

But there is the inevitable solitude. The one that inhabits us without permission at a given moment, when it takes us by surprise and monopolizes us once the partition of friendship is deemed dangerous. And while the family has already been excluded from the start as a consolation.

Pexels

Long before, there was no generous and caring sociability, nor warm homes. This led to a withdrawal into oneself without private entities to fill the emotional gap. Finding salvation in writing and hanging on to it for years that spanned adolescence and even the beginnings of adulthood, found an echo in my own psychic balance.

My diary, which I had put aside for a long time, reminds me of the ingratitude of its constant use with each resentment. My precious “galley notebook” as I once called it, makes itself felt like a forgotten hero and sometimes claims its share of intrigue in my present. And even though he is no longer completely necessary, I recognize that I owe him a lot.

Pexels

Dear diary, I have not forgotten you. You, in the past, have offered me more than human comfort and listening. My addiction to recurring family troubles has left me with severe relational damage. Aware of having cursed my straitjacket as much as I was misunderstood, I had become a mistreated person who frothed with rage in my bed, and no longer found myself in phase with stifling decisions and botched reflections.

Pexels

In my surges of melancholy and vengeful anger, I let off steam with a pen, I wrote. I wrote heavy things, serious things, desperate texts. To counter the violence of space which rebelled against the lucidity of a rebellious person. I marked your pages with pain, resentment, astonishment, terror and sadness.

I savored every ability to say, to scream, to express myself, to display these unprecedented horrors that astounded me. Sentences censored out loud, in public, were no longer censored with you. And so I was able to achieve in the embrace of my words, a liberation of my thoughts.

Photo poem by Sandrine Temdie

With you, I overcame parental incursions, overcame sibling bullying, overcame school injustices, crossed tumultuous paths where I sailed against the tide of the majority who held themselves perfidious and jealous. Close to moral harassment, I managed not to succumb to the oppression and family intransigence which broke the fabric of naivety and community ideal that I cradled within me.

Pexels

Dear paper companion, you have dissipated a buried part of my unhappiness invisible to the world and which gave me a large part of social phobia. We walked together through the darkest and most terrible moments. And my trembling hands which were still scribbling frantically as if in an emergency to empty my ravaged heart. To bandage it and above all to soothe it. I stayed the course thanks to your leaves which welcomed all my misery and absorbed them to console me.

Dear diary, I won’t sign you again, at least for the wrong reasons. But I hope that together we will experience happy moments like those that I did not dare to write to you for fear of putting myself back in the shoes of a martyr. I want to find you again and take on a new task: that of recording the new, more stable and joyful experiences that mark out your new owner…

(…who can finally appreciate a “sorrow shark” song without being blown away by bitter nostalgia!)

Semaphore by 🦈 grief shark

