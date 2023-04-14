Home World Dear electricity and gas bills, new increases are on the way
Gas and electricity bills will rise again. For 2023 there will be a “slight uptrend” in the trend of electricity prices, explained the president of Arera, Stefano Besseghini, in a hearing before the joint Finance and Social Affairs commissions in the Chamber, with a “stable trend and increases of about 10% in the third quarter and 25% in the fourth quarter” compared to the quotations of the second quarter.

The quotations of the natural gas wholesale markets, he adds, “for the next few months have recently again shown increasing volatility and quotations for the third and fourth quarters up, respectively by more than 5% and 15% compared to the quotations for the second quarter“.

“In the current scenario, I believe that following price dynamics is also correct from the point of view of consumer support dynamics” because “we expect and hope” that the price reduction “is a consolidation path to return to more reasonable price values , probably not identical to those we knew before the crisis, a term that includes the two-year period of Covid, post-Covid and the beginning of the war”. It is, he explained again, an approach “that allows you to keep some strength for any interventions that may become necessary in the face of an unexpected complexity in the energy sector”.

