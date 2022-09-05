Listen to the audio version of the article

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BRUSSELS – The energy crisis is taking on increasingly worrying contours. On the table there is not only a sharp increase in the prices of gas and therefore electricity. In fact, some energy companies, buyers of hydrocarbons, are in trouble on the liquidity front, as the Swedish case demonstrated over the weekend. This aspect could prove crucial in the discussions to be held on Friday 9 September by the energy ministers, especially as the danger of a segmentation of the single market increases.

The fear of a collapse of the companies that produce electricity thanks to gas is now tangible. Not only has the price of the raw material increased dramatically, but the companies that sell gas require very high financial guarantees. Over the weekend, the Swedish government made emergency aid available to companies in the sector, highlighting the risks of a financial and therefore economic crisis.

The fear also emerges from a new document circulated by the Czech presidency of the European Union which will be discussed at political level on Friday. The document specifies the various options on the table. In addition to the now known caps on the price of gas and electricity, Czech diplomacy emphasizes liquidity risks, speaking of the possibility of adopting “immediate support through credit lines to be granted to companies suffering from very high margin requests” .

In the document, the Czech government questions “the advisability of a specific solution at European level, for example through the role of the European Central Bank”. The document does not give further details. The hypothesis of having the monetary institution intervene appears difficult (if not impossible) to put into practice, if only because the ECB can lend directly only to financial institutions (even if it indirectly injects liquidity by purchasing bonds, including corporate bonds).

At first (and in private) the reaction from the monetary authorities to the idea of ​​the Czech presidency was cold. Prague also proposes to modify the rules governing the negotiations on the energy markets, in order to reduce the amount of collateral required by gas distribution companies. In addition, it also puts on the table the possibility of suspending derivatives trading. The goal is always to keep prices down.