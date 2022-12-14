Listen to the audio version of the article

Overnight Europe’s go-ahead for financing RePoweEu, the plan that allows individual countries to have new resources to add to their Pnrr to combat expensive energy and reduce energy dependence on Russia. For Italy, according to what was recently declared in Milan by the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyenthe available funds should amount to around nine billion euros.

Thanks to RePowerEu “the Member States will benefit from greater pre-financing to rapidly implement reforms and investments”, explains the rapporteur to the European Parliament on the agreement, Siegfried Muresan (EPP, Romania). “Parliament has successfully negotiated a pre-financing level of 20%: investments and reforms undertaken by member states since the beginning of the war in Ukraine will be eligible for funding under RePowerEU”, i.e. measures put in place since from 1 February 2022.

Furthermore, 30% of the funds “should be allocated to cross-border projects”, continues the MEP. Finally, “the Member States should notify their intention to access the unused loans of the Recovery and Resilience Facility after the entry into force of RePowerEu – concludes Muresan – this will guarantee predictability in accessing the new funds”.

RePowerEu, mandatory solar panels for buildings

The agreement reached between the Council, Parliament and the EU Commission allows, among other things, to recover up to 10% of the 2014-2020 structural funds not yet spent, to be allocated to direct aid to businesses and SMEs grappling with high energy costs. For Italy, the figure should be around four billion euros. Other resources for a total of 20 billion euros, coming from the EU-ETS Co2 market, will be made available to countries to accelerate the implementation of projects intended to enhance renewable sources, speed up the energy transition and reduce dependence on fossil fuels from from Russia. The agreed text will now be submitted for approval by the EU Council and the European Parliament before undergoing the formal adoption procedure.