March 20 was held in the Kremlin an informal face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The talks will continue during a working dinner.

Chinese President Xi Jinping described Russian President Putin as a “dear friend” at the Kremlin meeting. “Our countries must have close ties,” Xi said, as reported by RIA Novosti. “In our meeting we will have the opportunity to discuss” the Chinese plan, Putin stressed, sitting next to Xi in front of a white marble fireplace with gilded decorations. “We are open to negotiations”, added the Russian president, stating that a diplomatic solution for Ukraine must take into account the “principle of the indivisible security of all countries”.